SUSPECT DIES: Nathan Carman, 29, a Vermont man charged with killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars, died in custody awaiting trial, federal authorities said Thursday.

MISSILE LAUNCHES: North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills. The launches were the first by North Korea since it failed to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

UNION AGREEMENT: The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, officials said Wednesday, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING: A jury on Thursday began sifting through a mountain of evidence against Robert Bowers, the truck driver who burst into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 congregants. Deliberations were scheduled to resume Friday morning. The government is seeking a death sentence.