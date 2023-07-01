IRAN ENVOY: The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding that the State Department produce more information about the suspension of U.S. special envoy for Iran Rob Malley's security clearance amid an investigation into the mishandling of classified information.

INFLATION: An inflation index closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs, a Friday report from the government said.

PROBE: The U.S. Coast Guard apologized Friday for not taking "appropriate action" years ago when it failed to adequately handle dozens of cases of sexual assault and harassment at the service's Connecticut academy after two U.S. senators on Friday demanded records about "Operation Fouled Anchor."

GUN CASE: A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms, agreeing to hear the Biden administration's appeal of a ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them.

SANTOS: Prosecutors said Friday they have turned over more than 80,000 pages of materials to U.S. Rep. George Santos' lawyers in the federal fraud and money laundering case against the New York Republican. Santos, who could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, didn't speak during Friday's short Long Island hearing.