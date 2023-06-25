OH, BROTHER: It's been a tough week for the Megill brothers. One day after relief pitcher Trevor was sent down to the minors, starting pitcher Tylor was also demoted. Trevor was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers. Younger brother Tylor was jettisoned Friday to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets.

ASTROS: First baseman Jon Singleton was signed to a minor league contract, three days after he was cut by the Brewers. He was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

RAYS: Shane McClanahan's next start was pushed back a couple days due to midback tightness. The lefthander leads the majors with 11 wins. He will start Friday against the Mariners.

RANGERS: Right-hander José Leclerc was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a sprained right ankle. The reliever has a 3.42 ERA in 24 appearances this season.

CARDINALS: Jack Flaherty was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday in London because of hip tightness. The right-hander has a 4.95 ERA in 15 starts.

BLUE JAYS: Veteran relief pitcher Adam Cimber was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA this season.

NATIONALS: Chad Kuhl was cut on Saturday. The righthander, who made the club in spring training, was 0-4 with am 8.45 ERA in 11 relief appearances and five starts.

ORIOLES: Cedric Mullins was reinstated from the IL on Saturday. He batted leadoff and played center field against the Mariners.