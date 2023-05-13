SUDAN:The U.N. envoy for Sudan on Friday welcomed a deal between the country's warring generals promising safe passage to civilians fleeing the conflict and protection for humanitarian operations in the East African nation.

GAZA STRIP:Israeli airstrikes killed a senior militant commander in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday, further escalating the most violent flare-up in months despite efforts to broker a cease-fire.

KHAN:Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan left a high court in Islamabad on Friday after being granted broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases against him. The ruling struck a blow to the government in a standoff that sparked days of rioting by Khan's followers.

AIR BAGS:The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee, should recall 67 million air bag inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. ARC refused the request and is headed for a likely legal battle.