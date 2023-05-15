BRIEFLY BOWMAN:Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman said Sunday he had no timetable for a return to the track after fracturing a vertebra in his back in a sprint-car accident last month. Bowman will return to the doctor on Wednesday for more X-rays.

BUSCH:Kurt Busch hasn't given up hope of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again. The 2004 series champion said he's steadily improving since a crash in qualifying at Pocono last July that left him with a concussion.