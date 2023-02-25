GOLF

Kirk leads Honda Classic by 2

Chris Kirk’s last win on the PGA Tour was nearly eight years ago. He’s put himself in a position to change that at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Kirk battled his way to a 4-under round of 66, putting him at 13-under 197 for the week and giving him a two-shot lead over Eric Cole (66) through three rounds at PGA National. Kirk’s last win on tour was at Colonial in 2015 — 180 tournaments ago. He’s a four-time winner on tour.