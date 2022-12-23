Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants

The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris told investigators that he wanted to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself. Prosecutors said he killed three and wounded three others, and then was disarmed and subdued by one of the victims.

The 69-year-old suspect was detained at the scene of Friday’s shooting and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name has not been released, but he faces potential charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive. The man told investigators that he developed a pathological hatred toward migrants and foreigners after being targeted by a burglary in 2016. The killing rocked the Kurdish community in France.

China aims to rebuild U.S. ties in diplomatic push for 2023

China said it will strive to “recalibrate” its relationship with the U.S. and increase communication with Europe as the country outlines its major diplomatic tasks for next year.

“We will follow through on the common understandings reached between the Chinese and U.S. presidents” and work to bring bilateral relations back on the right course, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a speech at a symposium about foreign relations Sunday.

President Xi Jinping has sought to mend frayed ties with the U.S. and its allies, holding his first in-person summit with President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia, last month.

Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

City officials in Jackson, Miss., are telling residents they must boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. City officials urged residents in a Christmas Day statement to “check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem.”

The burst pipes come months after the water system in Jackson partially collapsed over the summer. The state capital city has about 150,000 residents. The city said crews are making repairs, but it has not provided an estimate of how long the disruption might last.

U.S. Embassy warns of possible attack on Islamabad Marriott

The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan warned of a possible attack against Americans at the Marriott Hotel in the capital, Islamabad, “sometime during the holidays.”

In a statement on its website, the embassy said all American staff are barred from visiting the hotel.

The statement comes two days after Islamabad had its first suicide bombing in eight years, which killed a policeman and the two attackers.

“As Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season,” according to the statement.