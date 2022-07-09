Biden says action to defend abortion rights is still on table

President Joe Biden said he has asked his team to explore the possibility of declaring a public health emergency to safeguard abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I’ve asked the folks on the medical — people in the administration to look at whether I have the authority to do that and what impact it would have,” Biden told reporters on Sunday, urging abortion rights supporters to ‘keep protesting.”

Biden has been on the defensive over what activists and some Democrats consider a tepid White House response to the ruling.

South Africa police say 15 were killed in bar shooting

A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, police said.

Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday.

The number of cartridges found on the scene indicates that a group of people opened fire in the bar, said Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela.

“You can see that a high caliber firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern,” Mawela told The Associated Press.

Japanese voters head to polls after ex-premier Abe’s murder

Voters in Japan headed to the polls Sunday for an upper house election, reeling from the death of long-serving former premier Shinzo Abe who was fatally shot on the campaign trail two days ago.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed not to bow to violence after the assassination of his former boss on Friday. He pressed ahead with the campaign and voting as planned, saying everything would be done to ensure security.

Gun violence is rare in Japan. While the motive for the killing was unclear, sympathy votes could bolster Kishida, formerly a foreign minister under Abe.

N Korea likely fired artillery rounds amid US-S Korea drills

North Korea appeared to have conducted artillery firing drills on Sunday, South Korea said, days after the United States deployed sophisticated fighter jets to South Korea for joint training.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected multiple trajectories presumed to be North Korean artillery on Sunday afternoon. It said South Korea’s military maintained a firm readiness in close coordination with the United States.

South Korea’s presidential office said the suspected launches occurred off the North’s west coast.

5 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting on Coney Island

A shooter unleashed a hail of bullets on Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Sunday morning, wounding five people, one of them critically, police said.

The attacker opened fire on a crowd standing about 2 a.m., police said. Twenty-eight shell casings were recovered on the scene, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, is in critical condition at Coney Island Hospital, shot in the back.

Tropical Storm Darby forms in Pacific as Bonnie fades

A new tropical storm formed far off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Saturday while another faded after a long march from ocean to another.

The U..S. National Hurricane Center said that newly formed Tropical Storm Darby was centered about 690 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph . It was moving west at 16 mph .

Forecasters said the storm is likely to become a hurricane on Monday, but is no threat to land.

Jon Stewart shuts down talk of 2024 presidential run

Jon Stewart squashed rumors that he might run for president in 2024 in a single tweet Saturday.

“Ummm…No thank you,” the 59-year-old funnyman wrote after getting a series of requests.

The Stewart theory was part of a silly cycle initially sparked by rumors that Fox News host Tucker Carlson might run. Carlson has previously said he has no interest in running for president.