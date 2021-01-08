Perdue concedes loss in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — Democratic control of the U.S. Senate came one step closer to fruition Friday after former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., conceded his runoff loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

A day earlier, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s other Senate race.

Perdue’s statement did not mention Ossoff by name. A spokesperson for Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Perdue and that they learned about his concession from media reports.

FBI searches premises of Tennessee legislators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents had searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada’s former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, according to spokesman David Boling.

Five nations demand Iran explain jet crash