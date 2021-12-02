Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer and her husband, Christopher, had the child “in tow” when they joined other rioters who overwhelmed a line of police officers, invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite and demanded entry to the House chamber, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

Prosecutors recommended three months in prison for Jenny Spencer, who pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is scheduled to sentence her on Jan. 7.

Christopher Spencer has pleaded not guilty.

U.S., E.U., impose sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS — The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions Thursday on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus, with the EU taking aim at those accused of participating in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.

The three countries and the 27-nation EU have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term last year in an election that the West and other observers say was fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.