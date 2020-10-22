Judge dismisses one count on officer in Floyd slaying
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, saying there was not enough probable cause for that count to proceed to trial.
The more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling, dated Wednesday and made public Thursday, found probable cause for Chauvin to be tried on one count of unintentional second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.
Cahill also found probable cause to move forward with the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.
Snowden allowed to live in Russia on permanent basis
MOSCOW — Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said Thursday.
Snowden, a former contractor with the National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.
His Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, said that for now, Snowden is not considering applying for Russian citizenship.
Louisville officer is probed for conduct in Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police major who oversaw the unit that sent officers to Breonna Taylor’s home the night she was fatally shot is the subject of an internal police investigation.
The department’s Professional Standards Unit opened an investigation this week into Maj. Kimberly Burbrink, the commander of the Criminal Interdiction Division, the Courier Journal reported. Burbrink has been placed on administrative reassignment.
The newspaper reported that the department’s investigative file released this month included a report accusing Burbrink of “pressuring” and “cross-examining” detectives who were investigating the shooting.
Nigerian leader makes no mention of protest deaths
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spoke to the nation about the unrest that has gripped the country in recent days without making any mention of the shootings of peaceful protesters at Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday night, which prompted international outrage.
The army opened fire without warning on thousands of peaceful protesters singing the national anthem Tuesday night, killing at least 12 people, according to Amnesty International.
The shootings have been widely condemned but Buhari did not speak of them at all during his address Thursday, instead urging protesters to stop their demonstrations.
— From wire reports