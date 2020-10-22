Judge dismisses one count on officer in Floyd slaying

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, saying there was not enough probable cause for that count to proceed to trial.

The more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling, dated Wednesday and made public Thursday, found probable cause for Chauvin to be tried on one count of unintentional second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Cahill also found probable cause to move forward with the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Snowden allowed to live in Russia on permanent basis

MOSCOW — Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said Thursday.