Space telescope delayed again by virus, other issues
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The launch of NASA’s successor to the Hubble Space Telescope faces seven more months of delay, this time because of the pandemic and technical issues.
Officials announced Thursday that the James Webb Space Telescope is now scheduled to launch Oct. 31, 2021. The previous target date was March 2021. This next-generation observatory — designed to peer farther into space and further back into time than any other spacecraft — originally was supposed to fly more than a decade ago.
“Mission success is critical, but team safety is our highest priority,” said NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk.
3 more states share license data for citizenship efforts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Iowa, South Carolina and South Dakota have now joined Nebraska in agreeing to share state driver’s license information with the U.S. Census Bureau to help the Trump administration to determine the citizenship status of every U.S. resident.
Until recently, Nebraska had been the sole state to sign an agreement with the Census Bureau to share the information. President Donald Trump ordered the Census Bureau last year to gather citizenship data from the administrative records of federal and state agencies after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked his administration’s effort to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire.
Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican told bishops around the world on Thursday they should report cases of clergy sex crimes to police even when not legally bound to do so, in its latest effort to compel church leaders to protect minors from predator priests.
The Vatican issued a long-awaited manual for bishops and religious superiors on conducting in-house investigations into allegations of priests who rape and molest minors and vulnerable adults. While the Vatican has had detailed canonical norms in place for two decades, the laws continue to be ignored by some bishops, particularly in the developing world and even Catholic strongholds like Poland.
While the manual doesn’t have the force of a new law, it goes beyond current Vatican policy about cooperating with law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and police.
North Macedonia prepares to start power-sharing talks
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s pro-Western Social Democrats said Thursday they were ready to start complicated power-sharing negotiations after a narrow election victory in a poll held up for months by the pandemic.
Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s Social Democrats declared victory after receiving 36% of the vote, according to official results.
The final results announced Thursday, showed Zaev’s Social Democrats won 46 seats in the 120-member parliament, short of the 61 needed to govern alone. The conservatives got 44 seats.
