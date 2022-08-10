WHO: COVID-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections remain stable

The number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released by the World Health Organization Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop. Cases also fell by more than 20% in the Americas and the Middle East.

2 killed, 17 injured when Megabus on its way to Philadelphia crashes

Two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured when a Megabus on its way to Philadelphia overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday night.

New Jersey State Police said the double-decker bus was driving south in the left lane when it crashed into a Ford pick-up truck that was driving in the left-center lane. The bus driver lost control and hit the Ford, at which point the bus went off the road, hitting a guardrail and overturning.

There were 22 passengers and one driver on the bus traveling to New York City, state police said.

5 dead, 750 escape in rebel attack on eastern Congo prison

At least five people, including two policemen, were killed in an attack on a prison in which about 750 inmates escaped in Congo’s eastern Butembo town, local officials said Wednesday.

Rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked the Kakwangura prison early Wednesday during a transfer of prisoners, said Capt. Anthony Mwalushay, spokesman for the Congolese army in Beni.

Three ADF attackers burned to death in the assault, he said.

Florida Keys deputies shoot and kill armed off-duty federal agent

Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning shot and killed an off-duty federal law enforcement officer who they said pointed a gun at them.

The deputies shot Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, at a house near mile marker 95 in Key Largo around 10:42 a.m. Eastern time. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said they were at the house after receiving reports of an armed, intoxicated, suicidal man.

It was not immediately known what agency Caviness worked for.

Monkeys under attack in Brazil amid rising monkeypox fears

The World Health Organization expressed sorrow on Tuesday for the killing of monkeys in Brazil amid fears of monkeypox contagion.

Brazilian news website G1 reported on Sunday that 10 monkeys had been poisoned in less than a week in the city of Sao Jose do Rio Preto, in Sao Paulo state. Similar incidents were reported in other cities.

Brazil counts more than 1,700 cases of monkeypox, according to the WHO.