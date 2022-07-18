Texas state police will review Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas — Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.

The announcement appeared to widen the fallout of a damning 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House that revealed failures at all levels of law enforcement and identified 91 state troopers at the scene — more than all Uvalde officers combined. It also amounted to a public shift by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which until now has largely criticized local authorities for failing to confront the gunman sooner.

Buffalo shooter pleads not guilty to charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Monday to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.

Payton Gendron was indicted last week on hate crimes and weapons counts. The plea was entered in court by his attorney, who said she hoped to resolve the case before trial.

The 27-count federal indictment contains special findings, including that the attacker engaged in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism and took aim at vulnerable older people.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not ruled out seeking the death penalty against the gunman, who turned 19 in June.

Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden’s term

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday that he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term.

Fauci, 81, was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. He has advised seven presidents and is Biden’s chief medical adviser.

In an interview with Politico, he said he hoped to “leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision.”

Asked Monday on CNN when he planned to retire, Fauci said he does not have a specific date in mind and hasn’t started the process. He said he expects to leave before the end of Biden’s term that ends in January 2025.

Jury selection starts in trial of ex-Trump aide

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time top adviser to former President Donald Trump. He is facing criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee that sought his records and testimony. He was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, one month after the Justice Department received a congressional referral. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.