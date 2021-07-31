The Windrush Generation refers to citizens of the British Empire who traveled to Britain between 1948 and 1973 after the government called on its colonies to send workers to help rebuild the country after World War II.

The Windrush Scandal has rocked Britain since 2018, when many of these long-term legal residents were caught up in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

MTV marks 40 years with ‘Moon Person’

MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby.

On Sunday, the media network unveiled a large scale “Moon Person” during a ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, were the first images to appear on MTV on Aug. 1, 1981, and the first video was the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star.”