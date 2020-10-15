Scramble to finish 2020 census count
Census advocates made last-ditch efforts Thursday to get as many households to answer the 2020 census, which has been challenged by a pandemic, natural disasters, court fights and the Trump administration’s push to have it end a month earlier than planned.
The tally was mandated to halt at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Thursday, but questions lingered about deadlines and who gets counted when congressional seats are allotted. Advocates are particularly worried that minorities, and people in rural and tribal areas, are going to be missed due to the rushed ending of the count, resulting in less federal funding for those communities and perhaps fewer congressional seats and electoral votes for states that have large minority populations.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Trump administration could end the head count this week.
EU and UK dig in heels on Brexit trade talks
BRUSSELS — With both sides digging in their heels as another deadline passed Thursday, the European Union and Britain demanded concessions from one another in talks on a basic trade deal .
The EU leaders meeting in a summit on the day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a potential cutoff point for the acrimonious negotiations said in a joint statement it was now up to “the U.K. to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible.” London immediately took this as belligerent bluster. Britain’s chief negotiator, David Frost, said he was surprised by the “suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come [the] U.K. It’s an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation.”
Kyrgyzstan leader says he’s resigning
MOSCOW — Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jennbekov said Thursday he was resigning following protests over a disputed parliamentary election, the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising.
Supporters of Jennbekov’s rival, newly appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov, rallied in the capital of Bishkek and threatened to storm government buildings if he is not elevated to acting president. Under the constitution, the speaker of parliament would be next in line, but he refused to serve as caretaker leader, according to Zhaparov, who claimed the top office.
The events followed unrest that gripped the country since the Oct. 4 parliamentary election that was swept by pro-government parties.
Russians sanctioned over Navalny case
BRUSSELS — The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions Thursday on six Russians, some among the highest-ranked officials in the nation, and a state research institute over the nerve agent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The move comes a day after Russia’s foreign minister threatened the 27-nation EU with retaliatory action. The sanctions had been agreed on by EU foreign ministers on Monday, without names given.
— From wire reports