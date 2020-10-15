Scramble to finish 2020 census count

Census advocates made last-ditch efforts Thursday to get as many households to answer the 2020 census, which has been challenged by a pandemic, natural disasters, court fights and the Trump administration’s push to have it end a month earlier than planned.

The tally was mandated to halt at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Thursday, but questions lingered about deadlines and who gets counted when congressional seats are allotted. Advocates are particularly worried that minorities, and people in rural and tribal areas, are going to be missed due to the rushed ending of the count, resulting in less federal funding for those communities and perhaps fewer congressional seats and electoral votes for states that have large minority populations.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Trump administration could end the head count this week.

EU and UK dig in heels on Brexit trade talks

BRUSSELS — With both sides digging in their heels as another deadline passed Thursday, the European Union and Britain demanded concessions from one another in talks on a basic trade deal .