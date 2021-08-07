Police arrest suspect in Tokyo train stabbing

TOKYO — Japanese police said Saturday they arrested a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo hours earlier, in what Japanese media reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who appeared happy, and chose his targets at random, public broadcaster NHK said. The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition, according to NHK and other Japanese media.

Police identified the attacker as Yusuke Tsushima.

The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday. The site of the stabbing spree was about 9 miles away from the main National Stadium.

The man dropped his knife after the handle broke and fled, and later walked into a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect on the news, and said he was tired of running away, according to Japanese media. The store manager called police after seeing bloodstains on the man’s shirt.

