4 people killed in shooting at home near Denver

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead at a home in suburban Denver.

Dan Oates, Aurora’s interim police chief, said three men and one woman were killed in the attack just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Two “very young” children and a woman who is the suspect’s domestic partner were unharmed.

A restraining order had been issued earlier in the week barring the suspect, 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena, from coming to the home or contacting his domestic partner, who lived there. Police searched Castorena’s home a few blocks away from the site of the slayings but did not find him.

“He’s certainly considered armed, and he’s obviously dangerous,” Oates said.

Kidnapped French wildlife conservationist freed in Chad

A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being abducted in northeastern Chad, France announced Sunday.

“France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.

Hugonnot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Chad’s Wadi Fara province that borders Sudan at the time of his abduction Friday by unknown kidnappers, according to a Chadian government spokesman.

Sheriff: 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Northern California

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northern California, authorities said.

The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands neighborhood near Sacramento with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives have not determined what led to the shooting, and the sheriff’s department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect.

A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff’s department said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man hurls firebombs at U.K. immigration center, kills himself

An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. One other person was injured.

The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility, where recently arrived migrants are taken, and “one minor injury has been reported.” The Kent Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had put out fires at the site.

A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a gas station and killing himself.

“I understand that all the people who are at the center are being looked after, and precautions are being made for their safety,” local lawmaker Natalie Elphicke said.