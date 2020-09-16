Belarus leader calls protests a U.S. plan
MOSCOW — Belarus’ authoritarian leader on Wednesday sought to disparage protesters demanding his resignation for a sixth straight week following a disputed election by accusing the United States of fomenting the unrest.
In a long speech to top officials, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ranted against the alleged U.S.-led plan to destabilize the country and claimed that American allies in Europe have participated in the effort that took years to prepare, part of his attempts to cast the opposition as Western stooges. Lukashenko didn’t provide evidence to back his claim .
His main challenger in the election, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, dismissed his comments as an attempt to divert public attention from rigging the vote and the violent crackdown on protests.
Barbados wants to move on from queen
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Queen Elizabeth II has eight realms in the Caribbean, but Barbados no longer wants to be part of that kingdom.
The former British colony once known as “Little England” announced it plans to replace the monarch with its own head of state in time for next year’s 55th independence anniversary.
It is Barbados’ second attempt in five years to replace the queen with a local leader, but some believe this time will be different, in part fueled by a recent push across the Western Hemisphere to bring down symbols of oppression.
Senators seek honor for Till and mother
WASHINGTON — Congress should give the nation’s highest civilian honor posthumously to Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, a Republican and a Democratic senator said Wednesday.
Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., said the Congressional Gold Medal is long overdue for the Till family.
Till was a black teenager lynched in Mississippi in 1955 by white men who were later acquitted despite eyewitness testimony tying them to the killing. He had been accused of whistling at a white woman.
Mamie Till-Mobley demanded an open-casket funeral for her son in Chicago. A photograph of Till’s brutalized body galvanized the Civil Rights movement. She remained a Civil Rights activist in honor of her slain son for the rest of her life.
Fire chief: Kenosha damage tops $11M
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.
Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission on Tuesday that the record fire loss came in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, the Kenosha News reported. Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back.
The shooting, which was recorded on video, sparked protests and violence in Kenosha, where roughly two dozen fires were set and numerous businesses were destroyed. Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., subsequently shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a chaotic protest Aug. 25.
