Fla. House passes bill to limit race discussion

Teachers and business would be limited on how they can discuss racial issues in classrooms and employee training sessions under a bill the Florida House passed Thursday over the strong objection of Black lawmakers.

Proponents said the bill, pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, simply states that teachers and businesses can’t force students and employees to feel they are to blame for racial injustices in America’s past.

Opponents said the legislation was designed to create racial division for DeSantis’ political benefit and would have a chilling effect on the discussion of injustices past and present.

Plant-based COVID shot offered in Canada

Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there’s too little data on the shots in people 65 and older.

The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 — although that was before the omicron variant emerged. Side effects were mild, including fever and fatigue.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The particles are removed from the plants’ leaves and purified.

Another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant that is made by British partner GlaxoSmithKline, is added to the shots.

England ends isolation, restrictions on COVID

All government-mandated coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted Thursday, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home.

Officials say that those who tested positive will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days. But from Thursday they are not legally obliged to do so, and those on lower incomes will no longer get extra financial support to make up for a loss of income due to isolation. The routine tracing of infected people’s contacts has also been scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his Conservative government’s strategy for “living with COVID” in the longer term.

He said Britain is moving “from legal restrictions to personal responsibility” and that the end of all domestic legal measures marked the end of two of the darkest years in the country’s peacetime history.