Judge agrees to invalidation of Trump’s tweets on Russia

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday accepted a White House statement as rescinding President Donald Trump’s tweets that called for the “total Declassification” of all documents in the government’s investigation of Russia’s intervention in the 2016 U.S. election.

But U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton of the District of Columbia chided the president for his carelessness, saying the commander in chief’s words caused confusion on a matter of national security.

“It is unfortunate that we are in this situation because, obviously, whenever there’s a reference to the declassification of classified information, the words spoken should be artfully spoken so there’s no ambiguity as to what the intention was,” Walton said. “Obviously, that’s not what occurred here.”

Democrats plan to skip panel vote on Barrett nomination

WASHINGTON — Democrats plan to boycott the Senate Judiciary Committee’s scheduled vote Thursday on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, protesting consideration of President Donald Trump’s nominee within days of the election.