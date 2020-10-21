Judge agrees to invalidation of Trump’s tweets on Russia
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday accepted a White House statement as rescinding President Donald Trump’s tweets that called for the “total Declassification” of all documents in the government’s investigation of Russia’s intervention in the 2016 U.S. election.
But U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton of the District of Columbia chided the president for his carelessness, saying the commander in chief’s words caused confusion on a matter of national security.
“It is unfortunate that we are in this situation because, obviously, whenever there’s a reference to the declassification of classified information, the words spoken should be artfully spoken so there’s no ambiguity as to what the intention was,” Walton said. “Obviously, that’s not what occurred here.”
Democrats plan to skip panel vote on Barrett nomination
WASHINGTON — Democrats plan to boycott the Senate Judiciary Committee’s scheduled vote Thursday on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, protesting consideration of President Donald Trump’s nominee within days of the election.
“This has been a sham process from the beginning,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a statement Wednesday.
The 22-member committee is scheduled to vote on Barrett’s nomination Thursday afternoon, and she was widely expected to win support on a party-line vote.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has fast-tracked the nomination, has said the full Senate will vote on Monday to confirm the conservative jurist.
Epsilon quickly hits hurricane force, likely will miss Bermuda
MIAMI — Epsilon rapidly intensified into a major hurricane, forecasters said Wednesday afternoon.
The Category 3 storm is likely to miss Bermuda, yet its effects may still be felt there, so the island is under a tropical storm warning.
With 115 mph winds, Epsilon gained 50 mph in wind speed in just 24 hours, officially qualifying as a rapidly intensifying storm.
It is the seventh storm this season to power up this quickly.
Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday afternoon or evening, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Residents were urged to closely monitor the storm.
— From wire reports