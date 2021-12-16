Jan. 6 panel subpoenas sender of PowerPoint
WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob announced Thursday it had issued a subpoena to retired Army colonel Phil Waldron as it investigates the causes of the insurrection.
Waldron worked with Trump’s outside legal team and circulated and briefed members of Congress on a PowerPoint presentation that outlined various proposals to overturn the results of the 2020 election. A version of the presentation that Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over to the committee surfaced last week after the panel made some of its findings public.
The subpoena requests that Waldron appear for a deposition on Jan. 17 and provide documents to the committee by Jan. 10.
The committee has issued over 50 subpoenas so far and has interviewed more than 250 people, but further interest in Waldron comes as the committee has homed in on Meadows, who the House voted to hold in contempt of Congress this week, as an integral part of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election.
5 kids die in Australia bouncy castle accident
SYDNEY — Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania.
The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.
The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police Commissioner Darren Hine. Police later Thursday confirmed a fifth child died in the hospital.
Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition. Hine said an investigation is underway.
Border arrests tick up 5% in November
Apprehensions at the southwest U.S. border rose last month for the first time since July, with across-the-board increases in the detention of migrant families, single adults and minors traveling without their parents, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post.
CBP made more than 173,600 arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border in November, a more than 5% increase from the month before and the largest influx for that month in years, according to the unpublished numbers. The increase is driven by sharp increases in arrivals from Venezuela, which smashed the record set in October, as well as steady arrivals from Cuba, parts of Central America and Mexico.
Apprehensions remain well below the 213,000 taken into custody in July, and some people were probably arrested more than once as they attempted to cross.
Approximately half of those arrested were expelled to their native countries or to Mexico under a pandemic public health order that President Joe Biden has held over from the Trump administration. But outcomes varied sharply by group. Almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members apprehended were allowed into the United States; it remains unclear how many were then released from custody to pursue their immigration cases.
— From wire reports