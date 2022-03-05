North Korea fires ballistic missile

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors’ militaries, extending Pyongyang’s streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile fired from an area near the North Korean capital flew about 168 miles eastward at a maximum altitude of 348 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The launch was North Korea’s ninth round of weapons tests in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities while attempting to pressure the Biden administration for concessions.

The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or that of its allies.

Teacher charged after slapping accusation

ELKHART, Ind. — A northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a student and slapping him across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury.

A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to 2 ½ years in prison.

In court documents filed Friday, officials describe their investigation of the Feb. 25 incident in which video appears to show Hosinski grab a student by his backpack, force him into a wall and strike him across the face.

The student told an officer that Hosinski followed him down a school hallway after Hosinski asked the student to leave his classroom. The student said Hosinski grabbed his bookbag, then hit him across the face with an open hand causing his head to strike the wall behind him.

Lemur once stolen from zoo dies at 22

SAN FRANCISCO — Maki, a ring-tailed lemur who made headlines when he was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens in 2020 and then found and returned, has died at the age of 22, the zoo announced Friday.

Maki died on Thursday after suffering from acute kidney disease and advanced age, the zoo said in a statement. He was among the zoo’s oldest lemurs. The median life expectancy of a ring-tailed lemur is around 16 years.

“The fact that Maki survived his ordeal to thrive among his group for more than a year-and-a-half is truly remarkable,” said Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and executive director of San Francisco Zoological Society. “Maki became a symbol of resilience and bravery, becoming a fan favorite. His story increased awareness of endangered lemurs worldwide. We are heartbroken for this loss.”

In October 2020, a thief broke through a locked door leading to the lemur enclosure and took the aged, arthritic animal. A day later, a 5-year-old boy spotted Maki in the parking lot of a church preschool about 5 miles from the zoo.

Maki scurried to the school playground and took refuge in a miniature play house until authorities managed to coax him into a transport cage and he returned to the zoo.

A suspect was arrested and charged with violating the Endangered Species Act.