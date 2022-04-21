Mich. school shooter gets a trial date

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared briefly before a judge Thursday for a pretrial placement hearing but his situation will not change.

Crumbley, 15, has been in the county jail since he was charged after the Nov. 30 mass shooting at the school; four students died and seven others were wounded including a teacher.

Crumbley’s attorneys plan an insanity defense for their young client, who faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged. He remains in isolation in the Oakland County Jail, separated from adult prisoners. He appeared for Thursday’s hearing from the jail via video.

Attorneys want Crumbley transferred to the county’s Children’s Village youth facility because of his age. Judge Kwame Rowe said Thursday he saw no reason to relocate Crumbley and ordered him to remain held in the jail. Rowe also set a tentative trial date for Sept. 6 but noted that could change. Crumbley’s next monthly pretrial review, as required by law, is set for May 19 at 9 a.m.

Crumbley’s parents are also in the county jail and were back in court earlier this week in an effort to have their bond reduced from $500,000 to $100,000.

Judge Cheryl Matthews denied the request, agreeing with Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s contention that their previous actions indicate they are a flight risk. The pair did not surrender to authorities when they were charged and did not return calls to their attorneys. Police found them at a friend’s Detroit apartment.

Fla. teen dies trying to rescue crashed driver

Two teenagers are dead after a car plunged into a canal in Sunrise, killing the driver and the 17-year-old good Samaritan who witnessed the one-car crash and tried to save the driver.

The car went into the water about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 18-year-old driver lost control of his car and veered into the water.

The 17-year-old who tried to rescue the driver was taking a walk with his mother when they witnessed the crash. The 17-year-old went into the water to rescue the driver but ended up being rescued himself. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

La. officer accused of dealing crack cocaine

A veteran New Orleans police officer has been suspended after being arrested on a charge of dealing crack cocaine.

FBI agents and officers with the New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau arrested Reginald Koeller III on Wednesday after they searched his home in eastern New Orleans where they found more than 100 guns and crack cocaine, news outlets reported.

Koeller faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, authorities said.

“He vehemently denies the allegations,” Koeller’s attorney, Angad Ghai, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “He does look forward to exonerating himself.”

Koeller’s bond was set at $15,000. He has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of a federal investigation, the department said.

Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer who’s been on the force for 18 years.