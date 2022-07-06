Suspect in cyclist’s love triangle murder charged

After almost two months on the run, the woman accused of killing a professional cyclist who briefly dated her boyfriend while they were on a break has been extradited back to Austin, Texas, where the love triangle began.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was taken into custody at the Travis County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records, where she faces a murder charge for the May 11 shooting death of 25-year-old Moriah Wilson.

Wilson, who was in town for the 150-mile Gravel Locos race when she was killed, had hooked up with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, while the pair were briefly broken up in November, he told police. When Strickland and Wilson split, he and Armstrong got back together.

In the days after, Armstrong allegedly sold her car for $12,200 and fled to New Jersey, where she used a fake passport to fly from Newark International Airport to Costa Rica on May 18, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Man sentenced in death of undercover detective

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a botched robbery that ended with the fatal shooting of an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant.

Kevin Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. He must serve 28 years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

The pleas came the same day he was due to appear in court for a pretrial hearing.

Italy’s No. 2 mobster is extradited from Brazil

A convicted mobster who was one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world’s most powerful drug brokers, arrived in Rome Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam.

Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most wanted and dangerous mobsters. He was convicted two decades ago in absentia of drug trafficking as part of the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, which does billions of dollars in cocaine business.

Italian police have been searching for him since 1994.

Nine fatal drug ODs in one rural Fla. county

Nine people died over the holiday weekend from likely drug overdoses in a rural Florida Panhandle county, officials said.

After two women were found dead of an apparent overdose Friday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert seeking the public’s help to warn others of the possibly polluted drug supply, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Gadsden County is located northwest of Tallahassee.

Sheriff Morris A. Young said investigators believes the deaths are related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid used as a pain medication.

Contact restored with NASA lunar spacecraft

NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.

Contact was lost after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, after the spacecraft left Earth’s orbit on its way to the moon, the space agency said.

The spacecraft spent nearly a week circling the globe after launching from New Zealand on June 28.

The 55-pound satellite is the size of a microwave.