China claims it has intercepted missile

China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system to improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims.

A brief statement from the Defense Ministry late Sunday gave no details, but said the test was purely defensive in nature and was not aimed at any foreign nations. Missiles are a major component of China’s defense and are the backbone of the space program, which has launched astronauts and components to the nation’s orbiting space station.

Chinese military expert Song Zhongping said China has conducted such tests in the past, but is seeking to make a point by announcing the latest one.

Destroyed Russian tanks to be paraded

Ukraine is planning to tour an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles across Europe, as it strives to maintain public attention on the conflict.

Ukraine claims Russia lost some 1,477 tanks and 3,588 armored vehicles since the invasion began in February. Some of the missiles, burnt Russian tanks and other military vehicles are currently being displayed in downtown Kyiv.

Ukraine is urging the U.S. and its European allies to supply more weapons for its military, which is under a heavy barrage of Russian artillery fire in the country’s east. Still, in many European nations, the war is fading from public awareness with citizens increasingly focused on a growing cost-of-living crisis.

Taxi jumps curb on Broadway, 6 hurt

A taxi cab turning onto a narrow section of Broadway hit a bicyclist, then swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon, critically injuring three people, police said.

The crash spurred onlookers into action, police said, with bystanders rushing to try to lift the taxi off two women pinned by the vehicle.

A total of six people were taken to the hospital, police said, including the taxi driver. Three of the injuries were not considered critical.

The crash took place outside a bagel shop on the same block as the New York City flagship bakery of Milk Bar, a dessert shop with a national following.

Canada to ban some single-use plastics

The Canadian government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.

In addition to bags and takeout boxes, the ban will affect plastic straws, bags, cutlery, stir sticks and six-pack rings that hold cans and bottles.

The federal government listed plastics as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act last year which paved the way for regulations to ban some. However a consortium of plastics producers is suing the government over the toxic designation in a case expected to be heard later this year.