Mozambique, rebels clash

JOHANNESBURG — Rebels fought the Mozambican army Sunday for the fifth straight day for control of the strategic northern town of Palma, as reports came in that dozens of civilians have been killed. The fate of scores of foreign energy workers was also unknown.

Some of the dead had been beheaded, according to Human Rights Watch. An attempt by expatriate workers to flee to safety came under heavy fire, causing many deaths, according to local reports.

The battle for Palma highlights the military and humanitarian crisis in Mozambique. The three-year insurgency of the rebels has taken more than 2,600 lives and displaced an estimated 670,000 people, the U.N. said.

N.Y. seems ready to legalize pot

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is poised to join a growing number of states that have legalized marijuana after state lawmakers reached a deal to allow sales of the drug for recreational use.

The agreement reached Saturday, which is expected to be signed into law in the coming days, would expand the state’s existing medical marijuana program and set up a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales.