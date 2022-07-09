Production resumes at baby formula factory

Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said.

Damage from severe thunderstorms including flooding had forced the Sturgis plant to halt operations in mid-June just two weeks after restarting production with additional sanitizing and safety protocols.

Production of EleCare, a specialty formula for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems, was restored at Sturgis following a July 1 reboot, said Abbott spokesman John Koval.

29 gang members are guilty in fraud scheme

More than two dozen people associated with criminal street gangs face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty in a $1 million fraud scheme, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.

Toni Coffman, the leader of the scheme, received 13 years and 8 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $861,000 restitution.

Coffman and 28 others conspired to defraud victims throughout the state by hacking the credit card terminals and merchant accounts of dozens of medical and dental businesses, officials said.

Man indicted in death of ex Miss. lawmaker

A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was shot to death.

Republican former state Rep. Ashley Henley, 40, was killed in June 2021 outside the burned-out mobile home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020.

A man who had lived near Jones, Billy Lamar Brooks, was indicted in February on a charge of maliciously setting fire to the home of Jones and Terry Henley. Court records show that on June 30, a grand jury filed a new indictment against Brooks to add a murder charge in the death of Ashley Henley.

Pamplona says no one gored during bull run

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided getting gored Saturday during the bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying bull horns stabbed two men.

Officials in the Spanish city officials corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched on the buttocks but not pierced by a horn.

After the morning run through narrow streets ended, another man suffered a laceration when a wild cow was set loose in the city’s bullring for individuals to test their evasion maneuvers, according to the update.

Arizona prison ban on sexual content upheld

A three-member U.S. appeals court panel has sided with Arizona prison officials’ ban on sexually explicit material for inmates, denying a prison journal’s claims of First Amendment violations.

The 9th Circuit panel in San Francisco issued an opinion Friday mostly supporting the Arizona Department of Corrections’ previous censorship of various issues of Prison Legal News.

The state had challenged a district court’s permanent injunction of the ban and an order to deliver four issues unredacted.