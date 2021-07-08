Report: Seattle officers broke law on Jan. 6

Two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions, a police watchdog said in a report released Thursday.

“They were both standing in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building in direct view of rioters lining the steps and climbing the walls,” the Office of Police Accountability said in its report, citing video evidence. “OPA finds it unbelievable that they could think that this behavior was not illegal, contrary to their claims at their OPA interviews.”

The OPA Discipline Committee, which includes the officers’ chains of command, employment counsel and OPA Director Andrew Myerberg, recommended that the two officers be terminated.

The two were among a group of six Seattle officers who traveled to D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Four other officers later admitted that they were in D.C. on Jan. 6, too, but they said they had not participated in the riot.