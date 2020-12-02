Former French leader Giscard d’Estaing dies

PARIS — Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, died on Wednesday. He was 94.

Giscard d’Estaing’s office said he passed away in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region in central France, after contracting COVID-19. Giscard d’Estaing was hospitalized last month with heart problems, but remained vigorous deep into old age.

Born in Germany in the wake of World War I, Giscard d’Estaing helped liberate Paris from the Nazis in the next world war, and later laid the groundwork for the shared euro currency and helped integrate Britain into what became the EU in the 1970s.

Trump escalates election attacks

WASHINGTON — Escalating his attack on democracy from within the White House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday distributed a 46-minute video filled with baseless allegations of voter fraud and outright falsehoods in which he declared the nation’s election system “under coordinated assault and siege” and argued that it was “statistically impossible” for him to have lost to President-elect Joe Biden.