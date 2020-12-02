Former French leader Giscard d’Estaing dies
PARIS — Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, died on Wednesday. He was 94.
Giscard d’Estaing’s office said he passed away in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region in central France, after contracting COVID-19. Giscard d’Estaing was hospitalized last month with heart problems, but remained vigorous deep into old age.
Born in Germany in the wake of World War I, Giscard d’Estaing helped liberate Paris from the Nazis in the next world war, and later laid the groundwork for the shared euro currency and helped integrate Britain into what became the EU in the 1970s.
Trump escalates election attacks
WASHINGTON — Escalating his attack on democracy from within the White House, President Donald Trump on Wednesday distributed a 46-minute video filled with baseless allegations of voter fraud and outright falsehoods in which he declared the nation’s election system “under coordinated assault and siege” and argued that it was “statistically impossible” for him to have lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump’s latest salvo — which delivered direct-to-camera with no audience — came a day after his attorney general, William Barr, said the Justice Department had found no evidence of voting fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election.
Trump claimed in Wednesday’s video, again without evidence, that “corrupt forces” had stuffed ballot boxes with fraudulent votes. He called on the Supreme Court to “do what’s right for our country,” which he suggested entailed terminating hundreds of thousands of votes so that “I very easily win in all states.”
U.S. to withdraw some from embassy
BAGHDAD — The U.S. government has decided to withdraw some staff from its embassy in Baghdad through the final weeks of the Trump administration, officials say, as tensions rise throughout the region.
A person familiar with the withdrawal, speaking spoke on condition of anonymity, described it as a temporary “de-risking” that will continue until after the Jan. 3 anniversary of the slaying of senior Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani last year by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad. The number of personnel to be withdrawn was unclear.
The State Department provided no official confirmation of the drawdown.
Hong Kong activists jailed over protest
HONG KONG — Three prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to prison Wednesday for a protest outside police headquarters as authorities stepped up a crackdown on opposition to tighten control by Beijing over the territory.
The activists — Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam — are among more than 10,000 people who have been arrested since June 2019 on charges related to protests against a proposed extradition law that expanded to include demands for greater democracy.
— From wire reports