Gunmen abduct passengers at train station in Nigeria’s south

Police in southern Nigeria say gunmen have abducted several passengers at a train station. The police spokesman for Edo State said in a statement that armed men attacked the station in Igueben cit, kidnapping an unknown number of people waiting to board a train Saturday evening.

The incident is the latest in a series targeting train stations in the West African nation. The attacks are often carried out by young cattle herders fighting with rural villages for access to land and water, security officials say. Nigeria’s government is trying to stem growing insecurity in the country ahead of next month’s presidential elections.

Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

A former U.S. intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirmed that 65-year-old Ana Belen Montes was released Friday.

Montes was arrested in September 2001 and charged with spying while working for the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, where she began working in 1985. Montes pleaded guilty in 2002 as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. She acknowledged revealing the identities of four undercover agents.

40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal

Senegal’s president said two buses collided head-on in the center of the country and that at least 40 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. President Macky Sall tweeted that the buses collided in Gniby village in the Kaffrine region.

The president declared three days of mourning starting Monday and will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road. It collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured including some serious cases.

Public now can see Benedict’s tomb at St. Peter’s Basilica

The Vatican is allowing the public to visit the new tomb of Pope Benedict XVI under St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately after a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in a crypt under the basilica’s main floor. Public viewing of the tomb was permitted starting Sunday morning.

Some 50,000 people attended Benedict’s funeral, following three days of the body’s lying in state in the basilica, an event which drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

Benedict had been pope emeritus since 2013, following his startling retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years. Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31 at age 95 in the Vatican monastery where he had spent his last years.