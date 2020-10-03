Sen. Toomey set to give up seat in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., will not seek re-election in 2022, according to a person with direct knowledge of Toomey’s plans.

Also, Toomey will not run for governor in 2022, when the seat becomes open, said the person, who did not want to be named divulging information from private conversations before Toomey announces it publicly.

Toomey, who is serving his second term in the presidential battleground state, will make the announcement Monday, the person said.

The new came as a surprise. He is Pennsylvania’s only statewide elected Republican official, outside of the courts, and had been widely considered the shoo-in nominee if he decided to run for governor in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.

Fighting escalating in Azerbaijani region

BAKU, Azerbaijan — The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan’s second-largest city coming under attack and Azerbaijan claiming to have seized a town and several villages.