U.S. warships through the Taiwan Strait are first since Pelosi’s visit

The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway busy.

The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said.

China has sent many warships sailing in the Taiwan Strait and waters surrounding Taiwan since Pelosi’s visit, as well as sending warplanes and firing long-range missiles.

Texas man starts fires at homes, fatally shoots fleeing residents

Four people were killed after a man set a home on fire, shot at fleeing residents and was then killed by a police officer early Sunday in Houston, authorities said.

Houston police officers got to the scene around 1 a.m. and found the shooter in a parking lot across the street. An officer shot and killed the man, who was dressed in black and armed with a shotgun, police said. Two residents were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third died at a hospital.

The gunman had recently been told he would be evicted, police said.

Police arrest three people after ‘straight pride’ event in California

Three people were arrested in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday after counterprotesters descended on a planned “straight pride” event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said.

Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order to disperse, authorities said.

In all, about 250 people gathered for the “straight pride” event and counterdemonstration.

Detroit police search for gunman in fatal rash of ‘random’ shootings

Four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, authorities said.

Police were searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.