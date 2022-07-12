Jill Biden sorry about Latino-tacos remark

Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” tweeted Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group.

But Biden’s attempt at a compliment floundered when she described Latino diversity “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

Uvalde video from in school to be released

The chairman of a Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting indicated Tuesday that he would defy a local district attorney and release video from within Robb Elementary School to the public.

Lubbock Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows said on Twitter that he plans to show the more than hourlong video to victims’ families before releasing it to the public Sunday. The video depicts law enforcement in hallways of the school, but has been edited to remove footage of the shooter opening fire and police charging the 18-year-old gunman.

Burrows looks poised to defy Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, who has barred the release of any video footage from the shooting citing an ongoing investigation. A chorus of state lawmakers, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have called on Busbee to release the video.

Musk says Trump should quit politics

Days after expressing his intention to pull out of his attempted acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk is telling Donald Trump to quit politics.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk tweeted Monday night.

Trump trashed Musk over the weekend, calling him “another bulls--- artist” during a rally in Alaska.

That insult came the day after Musk announced he no longer wished to pay $44 billion for the social media platform that banned Trump following the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump-supporting extremists. Twitter’s board of directors said it will force Musk to make good on the deal.

In his tweet Monday, Musk also appeared to suggest Democrats in power should refrain from trying to hold Trump accountable for his alleged transgressions .

Executed man linked 1979 murder in Texas

A man executed more than two decades ago has been identified through DNA testing as the person who killed a Texas girl in 1979, authorities have announced.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it had spent decades investigating the September 1979 strangulation death of 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson. She went missing after going swimming in her Conroe neighborhood, and her body was found six days later.

An autopsy concluded she was sexually assaulted before her death.