Negotiators vaguely described the status of their talks with three sentences released Thursday as the Senate left town for a two-week recess. It came 13 months after George Floyd’s killing and with the shadow of next year’s elections lengthening over Congress’ work.

Aides of both parties said they could provide no detail about what exactly was in the framework.

Suits filed in political road incident

AUSTIN, Texas — Civil rights organizations and people who were part of a Biden campaign caravan last fall that was surrounded on a Texas highway by Trump supporters filed two federal lawsuits Thursday, including allegations that local law enforcement failed to respond to efforts to intimidate them.

Videos shared on social media from Oct. 30 show a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — riding alongside the campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. The Trump supporters at times boxed in the bus. At one point, one of the pickups can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.

The incident led Democrats to cancel an event later in the day. Then-President Donald Trump criticized the FBI at the time after the agency said it was investigating.

The two lawsuits, filed by Protect Democracy, the Texas Civil Rights Project, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, include former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis — a Democrat who attracted national attention for her 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the state Capitol — who was on the campaign bus that day.