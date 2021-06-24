Haiti awaits first COVID vaccines
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials offered new promises Thursday that Haiti would soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals.
Speaking during an online meeting, Margherita Ghiselli with the Pan American Health Organization said vaccinations in Haiti would start “very soon,” though she did not say exactly when the doses would arrive.
Meanwhile, a U.N. program that delivers coronavirus vaccines to poor countries and has Haiti on its list has cut its supply forecast this year by more than 100 million doses. It wasn’t immediately clear how that might affect the delivery of vaccine to Haiti via the COVAX program, but officials were wary of the news.
“The fact that we don’t have vaccines yet, that explains the current situation we have in the country,” said Robert Barrais, with Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health.
Policing bill ‘framework’ reached
WASHINGTON — Congressional bargainers said Thursday that they have agreed to a bipartisan framework for overhauling policing procedures, producing an upbeat but bare-bones statement that provided no details, conceded that disagreements remained and left uncertain their prospects for crafting a compromise that has eluded them for a year.
Negotiators vaguely described the status of their talks with three sentences released Thursday as the Senate left town for a two-week recess. It came 13 months after George Floyd’s killing and with the shadow of next year’s elections lengthening over Congress’ work.
Aides of both parties said they could provide no detail about what exactly was in the framework.
Suits filed in political road incident
AUSTIN, Texas — Civil rights organizations and people who were part of a Biden campaign caravan last fall that was surrounded on a Texas highway by Trump supporters filed two federal lawsuits Thursday, including allegations that local law enforcement failed to respond to efforts to intimidate them.
Videos shared on social media from Oct. 30 show a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — riding alongside the campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. The Trump supporters at times boxed in the bus. At one point, one of the pickups can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.
The incident led Democrats to cancel an event later in the day. Then-President Donald Trump criticized the FBI at the time after the agency said it was investigating.
The two lawsuits, filed by Protect Democracy, the Texas Civil Rights Project, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, include former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis — a Democrat who attracted national attention for her 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the state Capitol — who was on the campaign bus that day.
— From wire reports