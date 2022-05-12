Police: Utah double murder suspect dies

In August, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, newlyweds who frequently camped around Moab, Utah, were found shot dead in the La Sal Mountains near their campsite. Days before, they had told friends that a “weirdo, creepy guy” had been bothering them at the site and that they planned to move.

Adam Pinkusiewicz was in the La Sal Mountains and Moab when the homicides took place, and he later described the killings to “another party” while providing “specific details that were known only to investigators,” according to the announcement. The sheriff’s office said he left the state soon after the women were killed.

The bodies of Schulte and Turner were discovered three weeks before Gabby Petito went missing and was later found dead in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The women were last seen in public on Aug. 13 at a local bar, where they talked about a man who had been giving them trouble at their campsite.

Police: Ore. mother kills her 2 kids, self

An Oregon mother fatally shot her children, ages 6 and 8, before killing herself, police said, and court documents show the woman was headed to trial next month in a bitter and lengthy custody dispute with her ex-partner.

The mother who killed herself, Ashley Palmer, 31, had petitioned the court at least twice on an emergency basis for full custody of the children, citing her ex-partner’s instability and a gun in the home, and said she herself had financial problems and mounting debt, according to court documents.

Just hours before the confirmed murder-suicide, Ashley Palmer texted her ex-partner Jenavie Palmer late Monday night a YouTube link to a music playlist labeled with the words “mother children murder suicide 2022,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

On Tuesday morning at about 7:45 a.m., officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said in a news release.

The children were identified by the newspaper as Kayleana Beatrice Palmer, 6, and Xavier Rayvaughn Danger Palmer, 8.

Calling men ‘bald’ is harassment in U.K.

Calling a male colleague bald isn’t harmless banter but sexual harassment.

That’s the conclusion of a British employment tribunal who ruled that using the word could be “inherently related to sex” and amount to a form of discrimination.

The decision came in the case of electrician Tony Finn who sued a small Yorkshire-based family business, where he’d worked for nearly 24 years, for unfair dismissal and sexual harassment. He accused a colleague of calling him a “fat bald c---.”

The all-male, three member tribunal panel agreed that Finn didn’t complain about the “industrial language” of the shop floor but the epithets relating to his age and hair.

Finn also succeeded in his claim for unfair dismissal.