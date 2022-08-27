Protests in India as 11 convicted rapists freed

Hundreds of people on Saturday held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India’s devastating 2002 religious riots.

The protesters in the country’s capital of New Delhi chanted slogans and demanded the government of Gujarat rescind the decision.

The 11 men, released on suspended sentences on Aug. 15 when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly.

The victim, who is now in her 40s, recently said the decision by the Gujarat state government has left her numb and shaken her faith in justice.

Families accuse Alex Jones of hiding assets

Alex Jones has been accused of funneling millions of dollars to himself and his relatives while claiming bankruptcy in a bid to avoid compensating families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The families of nine Sandy Hook victims filed a motion Thursday in a federal bankruptcy court in Houston, requesting that Jones give up control of Free Speech Systems, the parent company of his far-right, conspiracy website Infowars.

Earlier this month, a jury ordered Jones to pay $49 million in damages.

Philippines: All 85 in ferry fire are rescued

All 85 passengers and crew of an inter-island ferry that caught fire near its port destination south of Manila have been safely rescued and a search effort has been terminated, officials said Saturday.

The last two passengers unaccounted for on the M/V Asia Philippines, which was carrying 47 passengers and 38 crewmembers, turned out to have taken a different ferry. They were earlier believed to be onboard the cargo and passenger vessel that was hit by fire on Friday as it approached the port in Batangas province, coast guard officials said.

Newsom gives $100K to DeSantis’ opponent

With his reelection against a little-known GOP state senator more or less assured, California Gov. Gavin Newsom waded deeper into the politics of far-away Florida with his Thursday announcement of a $100,000 donation to the Democrat running against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The donation to Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor of Florida now running for his old job as a Democrat, follows Newsom’s July 4 weekend ad buy in the Sunshine State in which he criticized DeSantis, a rising GOP star and potential 2024 presidential candidate in a race Newsom is rumored to be eyeing.

Pilots suspended after in-flight cockpit brawl

Two Air France pilots were suspended after coming to blows in the cockpit of an Airbus jetliner during a flight between Geneva and Paris, the latest safety issue to plague the airline.

The mid-air dispute occurred in June, according to a spokeswoman for the carrier Saturday, who confirmed a report by La Tribune newspaper.

The incident was resolved quickly, and the flight proceeded normally, she said, adding that the pilots are awaiting a decision by management on their “totally inappropriate behavior.”