Calif: Doctor, nurses reportedly stabbed

A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said.

The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said. He then parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety before stabbing the doctor and nurses, authorities said.

The man remained inside a room in the hospital for about four hours as SWAT team members tried to unsuccessfully to negotiate with him before he was finally arrested, police said.

He was taken to another hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries to his arms, authorities said.

The attack comes only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

Man arrested in U.S. marshal shooting

A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said.

Police said Johnson was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog.

Police said a Chicago officer returned fire during the shooting but did not strike anyone.

After Thursday’s shooting, the federal marshal rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called but the officer declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford told the Chicago Sun-Times

The U.S. Marshals Service said the police dog was in the intensive care unit of an emergency veterinary hospital on Friday, WLS-TV reported

Wheelchair full of cocaine seized in N.C.

Federal authorities say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in Charlotte, N.C., after he was stopped in the city’s airport with more than 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.

“His answers didn’t match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious,” Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.

The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release.

The man was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent U.S. resident.