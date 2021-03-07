Ammo blast kills 20 in Equatorial Guinea
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said.
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said in a statement read on state television that the explosion was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata. He said that the explosion occurred at 4 p.m.
The Defense Ministry released a statement late Sunday saying that a fire in a weapons depot in the barracks caused the explosion of high-caliber ammunition. It said the provisional toll was 20 dead and 600 injured.
U.S. bombers, allied craft show force again
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A pair of B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast on Sunday, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.
The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iranian satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Mideast. The channel sought to say Iran wasn’t involved, but Israel has blamed Tehran for attacking the vessel.
The U.S. military’s Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It marked the fourth such bomber deployment into the Mideast this year and the second under President Joe Biden.
Ex-Catalonia leader hopes to keep status
BARCELONA, Spain — Catalonia’s former regional president, Carles Puigdemont, has pledged to keep fighting extradition back to Spain if the European Union’s parliament strips him of his immunity as a lawmaker this week.
Puigdemont and two fellow Catalan separatists won seats in the European Parliament in 2019, two years after fleeing Spain because they had led a failed secession attempt for Catalonia, which Spain considered illegal.
On Monday, Puigdemont, along with cohorts Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, face a vote by the European Parliament on whether to lift their immunity as lawmakers, a move that has been recommended by the parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee.
Saudis launch new air attacks in Yemen
CAIRO — The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the country’s capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.
“The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities is a red line,” Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency. He was referring to the missile and drone strikes on Saudi cities in recent weeks that the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, had claimed.
“The terrorist [Houthi] leaders will be held accountable,” he said. Residents in Sanaa, Yemen’s rebel-held capital, reported hearing huge explosions as a round of bombs fell on the city on Sunday.
