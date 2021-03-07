The U.S. military’s Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It marked the fourth such bomber deployment into the Mideast this year and the second under President Joe Biden.

Ex-Catalonia leader hopes to keep status

BARCELONA, Spain — Catalonia’s former regional president, Carles Puigdemont, has pledged to keep fighting extradition back to Spain if the European Union’s parliament strips him of his immunity as a lawmaker this week.

Puigdemont and two fellow Catalan separatists won seats in the European Parliament in 2019, two years after fleeing Spain because they had led a failed secession attempt for Catalonia, which Spain considered illegal.

On Monday, Puigdemont, along with cohorts Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, face a vote by the European Parliament on whether to lift their immunity as lawmakers, a move that has been recommended by the parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee.

Saudis launch new air attacks in Yemen