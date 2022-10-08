New COVID omicron subvariant BA.2.75.2 materializes in L.A.

The omicron subvariant BA.2.75.2 — a newer coronavirus strain some scientists fear could be problematic — has arrived in Los Angeles County.

It’s been described by Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, as “one that looks suspicious — that it might start to evolve as a [troublesome] variant.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is also watching it closely. Three specimens of BA.2.75.2 have been detected in L.A. County. The strain has been spreading elsewhere, including in parts of Asia and Europe, and Ferrer said what is potentially worrisome is that “it may both evade prior protections” of immunity.

NKorea launches two missiles toward sea after U.S.-SKorea drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days after the North warned against the United States redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the two missiles launched between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. Sunday from the North’s eastern coastal city of Munchon.

It said South Korea’s military has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the U.S.

The Japanese government also said North Korea fired what was possible ballistic missiles.

Easter Island fire causes damage to some statues, Chile officials say

A fire that ripped through part of Chile’s Easter Island this week has caused permanent damage to some of its iconic carved stone figures known as moai, authorities said.

The high temperature of the forest fire accelerated the process through which the stone carvings will eventually turn into sand, the mayor of the island locally known as Rapa Nui said.

The damage is “irreparable and immeasurable as well,” Mayor Pedro Edmunds Paoa said.

The fire blazed through 104 acres and particularly affected an area inside the volcano where there are around 100 moais, around 20% of which have been damaged, Edmunds Paoa said.

China lashes out following latest U.S. export controls on chips

China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.

“It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said.

Mao also said the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.