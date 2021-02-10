Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward.

WHO team leaves China; many COVID-19 questions unanswered

WUHAN, China — A World Health Organization team left China on Wednesday after gaining some new insights into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide — but with the major questions still unanswered.

The team’s major conclusions seemed to confirm what most researchers had already surmised about the virus. The visit was never expected to definitively pinpoint the origin of the pandemic — an undertaking that, based on others, could take years.

U.S. budget deficit totals record $735.7 billion through January

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government’s budget deficit hit $735.7 billion through the first four months of the budget year — an all-time high for the period — as a pandemic-induced recession cut into tax revenues while spending on relief measures sent outlays soaring.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the deficit so far for the budget year that began Oct. 1 is 89% higher than the $389.2 billion deficit run up in the same period a year ago. Last year’s deficit through January had not yet been impacted by the pandemic, which began hitting the U.S. in February.