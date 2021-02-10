Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar as protests continue
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.
Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.
In Myanmar, large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover again defied a ban on protests Wednesday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s political party.
IAEA reports Iran has started producing uranium metal
BERLIN — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency said Wednesday its inspectors have confirmed that Iran has begun the production of uranium metal — another violation of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Uranium metal can also be used for a nuclear bomb and research on its production is specifically prohibited under the nuclear deal — the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — that Tehran signed with Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and the United States .
Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward.
WHO team leaves China; many COVID-19 questions unanswered
WUHAN, China — A World Health Organization team left China on Wednesday after gaining some new insights into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide — but with the major questions still unanswered.
The team’s major conclusions seemed to confirm what most researchers had already surmised about the virus. The visit was never expected to definitively pinpoint the origin of the pandemic — an undertaking that, based on others, could take years.
U.S. budget deficit totals record $735.7 billion through January
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government’s budget deficit hit $735.7 billion through the first four months of the budget year — an all-time high for the period — as a pandemic-induced recession cut into tax revenues while spending on relief measures sent outlays soaring.
The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the deficit so far for the budget year that began Oct. 1 is 89% higher than the $389.2 billion deficit run up in the same period a year ago. Last year’s deficit through January had not yet been impacted by the pandemic, which began hitting the U.S. in February.
— From wire reports