Tanzania prime minister: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

A plane crashed Sunday into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country’s prime minister said. A senior policeman said it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the three dead announced previously. Local authorities said earlier Sunday that 26 of the 43 people on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the new death toll included people who died at the hospital.

Monitors say 10 killed in Syria shelling of tent settlements

Syrian government forces shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest on Sunday, killing at least 10 people, opposition war monitors and first responders said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces fired about 30 rockets toward rebel-held areas on Sunday.

Those areas included the Maram camp and other camps just northwest of the provincial capital of Idlib, where nine were killed and 77 wounded. It said the dead included three children and one woman. Another man was killed and several wounded in the southern countryside of Idlib while picking olives.

Sickness affecting 48 people at charter school still unexplained

Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at a Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation.

Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The Morning Call on Sunday that tests of the air turned up nothing to explain what affected 48 children and adults Friday at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School.

Emergency responders were sent to the school after nearly a dozen people were reported sick in one of the three buildings. Officials said that building, which houses seventh- through 12th-grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at other buildings.

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century.

Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of the weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre .

They had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Mass. A public ceremony was held Saturday inside the gym at a nearby elementary school that included prayers by the Lakota representatives. The artifacts will be officially handed over during a private ceremony.