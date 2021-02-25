U.S. hits militia targets in Syria in retaliation

WASHINGTON — The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.

“This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, John Kirby, said in announcing the strikes.

Official says wage rule cannot be in relief bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage increase cannot remain in his coronavirus relief bill in the Senate, the chamber’s parliamentarian said Thursday.