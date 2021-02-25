U.S. hits militia targets in Syria in retaliation
WASHINGTON — The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.
The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.
“This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, John Kirby, said in announcing the strikes.
Official says wage rule cannot be in relief bill
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage increase cannot remain in his coronavirus relief bill in the Senate, the chamber’s parliamentarian said Thursday.
The guidance from the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, was communicated privately to key Senate offices and confirmed by aides in both parties. It could be a major setback for liberals hoping to use Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill as the vehicle for their long-sought goal of raising the federal minimum wage from its current level of $7.25 an hour.
Democrats had been anxiously awaiting the decision, but their next steps are not clear. It pertains only to the Senate, where the legislation will move forward under complex rules that prohibit certain items that don’t have a particular impact on the budget.
Calls for investigation arising in Cuomo case
ALBANY, N.Y. — A former aide’s allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss during years of sexual harassment have brought calls for an investigation — and questions about who might meaningfully conduct one.
Within hours of Lindsey Boylan detailing her claims about the Democratic governor in an online post Wednesday, five Republican state senators urged New York’s attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate. At least one Democratic state senator also has called for an inquiry.
Demands are also coming from some voices outside the state Capitol.
Biden calls Saudi king before report release
President Joe Biden held his first conversation with Saudi King Salman on Thursday a call that, while pending, had weighed heavily on the future relationship between the United States and a major partner in the Middle East.
The call is likely to be one of the final steps before the release of a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on U.S. intelligence findings related to the October 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post contributing columnist.
A White House readout of the call did not mention Khashoggi but said Biden affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law. The president told King Salman he “would work to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible.”
— From wire reports