Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs.

The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.

Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the anti-discrimination law.

The decision was welcomed as a First Amendment victory by Miller and her pro-bono attorneys with the conservative Thomas More Society.

Iran’s top nuclear agency says its email servers were hacked

The Iranian body overseeing the country’s contested nuclear program said its email servers were subject to an “illegal infiltration” by an unknown group in a foreign country.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a statement on its website that a number of emails from the IT unit of a subsidiary called the Nuclear Energy Production and Development Co., which is responsible for making nuclear energy, were published online.

A group called Black Reward claimed in a series of tweets and messages on its Telegram channel on Friday that it had hacked the AEOI as part of a campaign supporting the anti-government protests gripping Iran.

Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die

A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crew members, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area.

The Irkutsk region’s governor, Igor Kobzev, said the Su-30 fighter jet came down on a private, two-story building housing two families. He said that there were no casualties on the ground as the building’s five residents were out at the moment of the crash.

He said the residents would be offered temporary accommodation and compensation. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known and an official probe has started.

Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no damage to the artwork.

Two activists from the group Last Generation, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, approached Monet’s “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum and threw a thick substance over the painting and its gold frame.

The group later confirmed via a post on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes. The two activists, both wearing orange high-visibility vests, also glued themselves to the wall.