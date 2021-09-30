The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Calif. moves to return land to couple’s heirs

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Nearly a century ago, white leaders of a Southern California city robbed a Black family of their prime beachfront land and legacy.

Descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce — including the couple’s great-great grandson — returned to the scene of the crime in Manhattan Beach on Thursday to watch Gov. Gavin Newsom sign the law that allows ownership of the property to be transferred back to the family. The move was hailed as a major milestone in the fight for reparations and the return of lands stolen from people of color.

Amid rampant forced segregation in 1912, the Bruces built the first West Coast resort for Black people. The Bruces and their patrons faced constant racism and harassment, and eventually the Manhattan Beach City Council used eminent domain to take the land from the Bruces in the 1920s.