U.N. official warns of crisis in Myanmar
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.’s top humanitarian official in Myanmar said Thursday the Asian nation’s people are living in “a severe crisis,” with a level of poverty not seen for at least 20 years.
Andrew Kirkwood said in a virtual briefing to U.N. correspondents that the number of people in the country needing aid has tripled to 3 million since the military takeover on Feb. 1 while a total of 20 million are living in poverty, or nearly half the population.
Speaking from Yangon, the country’s largest city, Kirkwood said the crisis is the result of increasing communal strife, the military ouster of the country’s democratically elected government and the coronavirus pandemic, which had “a devastating third wave” of infections this summer.
Sarkozy convicted in campaign finance case
PARIS — French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid, will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said.
Sarkozy wasn’t present at the Paris court for the ruling. He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the re-election bid that he lost to Francois Hollande.
The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.
Calif. moves to return land to couple’s heirs
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Nearly a century ago, white leaders of a Southern California city robbed a Black family of their prime beachfront land and legacy.
Descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce — including the couple’s great-great grandson — returned to the scene of the crime in Manhattan Beach on Thursday to watch Gov. Gavin Newsom sign the law that allows ownership of the property to be transferred back to the family. The move was hailed as a major milestone in the fight for reparations and the return of lands stolen from people of color.
Amid rampant forced segregation in 1912, the Bruces built the first West Coast resort for Black people. The Bruces and their patrons faced constant racism and harassment, and eventually the Manhattan Beach City Council used eminent domain to take the land from the Bruces in the 1920s.
The land lay unused for years until was transferred to the state in 1948. In 1995, it was transferred to Los Angeles County for beach operations. It came with restrictions limiting the ability to sell or transfer the property, which could only be lifted through a new state law.
N. Korea tests new anti-aircraft missile
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Friday it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.
South Korea, Japan and the United States typically publicly confirm North Korean missile launches soon after they occur, but did not do so for Thursday’s test, indicating it may not have been a major weapons test.
