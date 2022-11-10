Police officer stabbed to death in suspected Brussels terror attack

A lone assailant killed one police officer and injured another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said, quoted by Le Soir newspaper.

Het Laatste Nieuws daily reported that the suspect had gone to a police station on Thursday morning warning he would kill an officer.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment

Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized.

Nevada’s ERA ensures equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.”

It is a more wide-ranging amendment than the gridlocked federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex.

9 dead, including 4 women, in attack on bar in Mexican state

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday.

It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.

Photos from the scene showed the bodies of several mini-skirted waitresses slumped in pools of blood at the bar.

Sharp attacks on Trump from magnate Murdoch’s news outlets

Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the unkindest cuts may have come from a source that was once among his biggest backers — the media empire of Rupert Murdoch.

The New York Post’s front cover on Thursday put Trump’s face over the drawing of a boy from a well-known nursery rhyme. The headline: “Trumpty Dumpty.”

The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section ran a sharp editorial headlined, “Trump is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” While Fox News’ biggest stars were relatively quiet, the former president heard enough to attack the network on social media.

Trump was blamed for supporting losing or underperforming candidates like Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire and Blake Masters in Arizona that cost Republicans a chance to make predicted big gains in the House and Senate.