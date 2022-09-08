NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers in war

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.

“We need at least to be prepared for this winter, because there is no sign of Russia giving up its goal of taking control of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told The Associated Press.

Justice Department to appeal the special master decision in search

The Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s decision to grant former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home, and to temporarily halt its use of the records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department has said a special master is not necessary, in part because officials already completed their review of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro skips Congress’ Independence celebration

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro skipped a congressional celebration of the country’s independence bicentennial on Thursday, a day after he used the national festivities as a campaign event for his reelection.

His absence on short notice added to a rift with top congressional authorities and Supreme Court justices who themselves broke a long tradition by avoiding Wednesday’s Independence Day celebrations — a military parade that turned into a rally of Bolsonaro supporters in the capital, Brasilia.

U.S. changes names of places with racist term for Native women

The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands .

New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” were announced Thursday.

While the term in question, identified as “sq———” by the Interior Department on Thursday, has met wide scorn in the U.S. only somewhat recently, changing place names in response to broadening opposition to racism has long precedent.

Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday.

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was recorded in a bystander’s cellphone video repeatedly punching and kneeing the suspect in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. As that was happening, another officer held the man down, while a third kneed him over and over.