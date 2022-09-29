Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel

Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin in the weeks after the election.

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage, won’t say Russia

The fear of further damage to Europe’s energy infrastructure has added pressure on natural gas prices, which had already been soaring. Russia, a major supplier to Europe, cut off deliveries earlier this year in retaliation for sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine. That has caused widespread economic pain across the continent.

NATO ambassadors said in a statement that “any deliberate attack against allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.” They refrained from saying who they thought was responsible.

South Korean lawmakers call for dismissal of foreign minister

South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a motion on Thursday calling for the dismissal of the Foreign Minister Park Jin over a series of alleged diplomatic missteps, including controversial remarks by President Yoon Suk Yeol caught on a hot mic in the United States.

The motion, introduced by the main opposition Democratic Party, held Park responsible for what it called “an unprecedented diplomatic disaster” resulting from Yoon’s recent trip to Britain, the United States and Canada.

Statue of President Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. He was vice president for only 82 days before Franklin Roosevelt died in April 1945.

Truman, who was born and reared in Missouri, helped end World War II, created the United Nations and NATO, desegregated the U.S. Armed Forces and federal workforce, recognized Israel and helped lead the world’s response to the Soviet Union and Communism.

NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years

Juno on Thursday zipped within approximately 219 miles of Europa, thought to have an ocean flowing beneath its thick frozen crust, raising the possibility of underwater life.

Scientists hailed the flyby as a success, with four pictures beamed down and released within several hours.