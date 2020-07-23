Senate passes defense bill in veto-proof vote
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed its version of a $740 billion defense bill Thursday by a veto-proof majority, in the latest sign that Congress is undeterred by President Donald Trump’s threat to reject legislation mandating that the Pentagon rename bases honoring Confederate generals.
The 86-14 Senate vote followed the House’s 295-125 vote earlier in the week on parallel legislation. Both bills instruct the Defense Department to come up with new names for the problematic bases; the Senate gives the Pentagon three years to make the changes, while the House bill instructs officials to finish the process within one year.
The votes shows there is bipartisan support for ordering the Pentagon to change the names of bases honoring Confederate generals in both chambers of Congress, suggesting that a final version of the bill would include a mandate in some form.
U.S. voids 2015 rule on disparities in housing
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Thursday that it is revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs, a move that fair-housing advocates have criticized as an election-year move designed to appeal to white voters.
The move came after President Donald Trump characterized the 2015 rule as a threat to the suburban way of life that will bring about more crime and lower home prices.
It will be replaced by a new rule that reduces the burden of local jurisdictions to prove that they are actively taking steps to address historical patterns of racial segregation in order to qualify for HUD financing.
China says it’s a victim of ‘malicious slander’
BEIJING — China said Thursday that “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, maintaining that its officials never operated outside ordinary diplomatic rules.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the move against the consulate, the first one China opened in the U.S. after the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, goes against the norms of international relations.
“This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” Wang said at a daily briefing.
He dismissed U.S. allegations of espionage and intellectual property theft, calling them “completely malicious slander.”
Judge in Maxwell case refuses to issue gag
NEW YORK — The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, refused Thursday to ban prosecutors or lawyers for alleged victims from commenting publicly.
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in a written order that she expects anyone involved in the case to exercise “great care” to comply with rules designed to ensure a fair trial. But the judge said she “will not hesitate to take appropriate action” if circumstances change.
Maxwell is in a Brooklyn federal jail, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges that she procured teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. Epstein killed himself in jail in August as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.
