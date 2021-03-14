Junta calls martial law in some Yangon areas
Myanmar’s junta declared “full martial law” late Sunday in parts of the commercial capital, Yangon, after clashes between soldiers and protesters ended in more deaths.
Coup leaders imposed the measure after the Chinese Embassy asked authorities to protect Chinese-owned businesses and to guarantee the safety of its investments and citizens.
Several Chinese-owned factories in Yangon were burned during clashes this weekend.
The martial law order applies to the Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwe Pyi Thar townships. Power was transferred to the head of the Yangon command, who is allowed to exercise military operations “to endure safety, the rule of law and peace more effectively,” according to the order.
Cuomo aide quizzing some on their loyalty
NEW YORK — A longtime adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation, according to reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times.
One Democratic county executive, who was not named by the newspapers, was so disturbed by the call from vaccine “czar” Larry Schwartz that the executive filed notice of an impending ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office on Friday, the newspapers reported.
The executive feared the county’s vaccine supply could suffer if the executive did not indicate support for Cuomo, the Post reported.
Ga. leader distances self from GOP’s base
ATLANTA — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan further distanced himself from many in his party’s conservative base on Sunday in a “Meet the Press” interview when he criticized proposed election restrictions as “solutions in search of a problem” and sharpened his criticism of former President Donald Trump.
Duncan, a first-term Republican, also close the door on a potential 2022 challenge to Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., saying he would “stay focused on being the lieutenant governor here in Georgia — and we’re going to focus hard on trying to rebuild this party and refocus GOP 2.0.”
Duncan is part of a triumvirate of state Republican officials who drew Trump’s wrath for denying his misinformation about widespread voter fraud. Like Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Duncan would face stiff Republican opposition next year should he run for re-election.
2 killed, 13 wounded on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said.
Officers responded at around 4:40 a.m., police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot were between the ages of 20 to 44. Jara earlier said 12 people had been shot, but police later raised the figure to 15.
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.
