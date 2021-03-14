Junta calls martial law in some Yangon areas

Myanmar’s junta declared “full martial law” late Sunday in parts of the commercial capital, Yangon, after clashes between soldiers and protesters ended in more deaths.

Coup leaders imposed the measure after the Chinese Embassy asked authorities to protect Chinese-owned businesses and to guarantee the safety of its investments and citizens.

Several Chinese-owned factories in Yangon were burned during clashes this weekend.

The martial law order applies to the Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwe Pyi Thar townships. Power was transferred to the head of the Yangon command, who is allowed to exercise military operations “to endure safety, the rule of law and peace more effectively,” according to the order.

Cuomo aide quizzing some on their loyalty

NEW YORK — A longtime adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation, according to reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times.